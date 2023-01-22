Woman held after man stabbed to death in Gro-Gro tavern

Gqeberha police arrested a murder and an attempted murder suspect in separate incidents at the weekend in Bethelsdorp and the Gro-Gro informal settlement respectively.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu talking about the first incident, said it is alleged that on Wednesday at about 1.30pm, the 24-year-old complainant was standing in Scholtz Street in Bloemendal when the suspect with his son walked past.
"The suspect pointed a firearm at the complainant," Naidu said.
"The complainant walked away and when he was in Aspelling Street in Bloemendal, the suspect returned and fired a shot at the complainant, but missed."
Subsequently on Saturday, Bethelsdorp detectives arrested the 28-year-old suspect and detained him on a charge of attempted murder.
He will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday.
In the second incident, a 41-year-old woman will appear in the St Alban’s magistrate court on Monday on a charge of murder.
This, follows the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man from Gro-Gro informal settlement on Saturday night.
"It is alleged that at about 10.40pm, a group of friends were drinking in a shack when an argument broke out.
" A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by the wife of one of his friends."
The woman was arrested at the scene.
