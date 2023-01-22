×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police remove seven firearms from Gqeberha streets

By Herald Reporter - 22 January 2023
Seven firearms, including four replicas, were confiscated over the weekend
CONFISCATED: Seven firearms, including four replicas, were confiscated over the weekend
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF

Seven firearms, including four replica firearms lying under a tree in Mission Road, were confiscated and removed from Nelson Mandela Bay's streets at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said SAPS Mount Road members were patrolling 2nd Avenue, Newton Park on Friday evening, and as they approached Burt Drive, they noticed two males running away.

“The members chased after them and noticed one male throwing an object into the bushes.

“The males managed to escape through dense bushes. However the members retrieved a 9mm pistol from the bush.”

An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation with ownership of the weapon yet to be established

On Saturday, at about 4pm, anti-gang unit members acted on information about a bag of firearms lying under a tree in Mission Road.

“Four replica firearms were found wrapped in newspapers.”

Also, on Saturday at about 6pm, SAPS Bethelsdorp crime prevention officers noticed a Toyota Tazz with three males behaving suspiciously.

“The vehicle was followed and stopped in Standford Road. The occupants and vehicle were searched. A 9mm pistol, a .38 special revolver and 29 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“The three males were detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm.

“The vehicle was also confiscated.”

The suspects aged 26, 35 and 37 are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata commended the efforts of the members.

HeraldLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read