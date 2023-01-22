Seven firearms, including four replica firearms lying under a tree in Mission Road, were confiscated and removed from Nelson Mandela Bay's streets at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said SAPS Mount Road members were patrolling 2nd Avenue, Newton Park on Friday evening, and as they approached Burt Drive, they noticed two males running away.
“The members chased after them and noticed one male throwing an object into the bushes.
“The males managed to escape through dense bushes. However the members retrieved a 9mm pistol from the bush.”
An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation with ownership of the weapon yet to be established
On Saturday, at about 4pm, anti-gang unit members acted on information about a bag of firearms lying under a tree in Mission Road.
“Four replica firearms were found wrapped in newspapers.”
Also, on Saturday at about 6pm, SAPS Bethelsdorp crime prevention officers noticed a Toyota Tazz with three males behaving suspiciously.
“The vehicle was followed and stopped in Standford Road. The occupants and vehicle were searched. A 9mm pistol, a .38 special revolver and 29 rounds of ammunition were recovered.
“The three males were detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm.
“The vehicle was also confiscated.”
The suspects aged 26, 35 and 37 are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday.
Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata commended the efforts of the members.
Police remove seven firearms from Gqeberha streets
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
