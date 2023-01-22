×

No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach

22 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Search for woman reported missing at Camps Bay unsuccessful. File pic
Image: ruvan boshoff

The search for a middle-aged woman in a white bikini reported missing at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town has been unsuccessful.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) activated a team on Saturday night after receiving a report from police about a woman suspected missing at Camps Bay.

Luke van Riet, NSRI Bakoven station commander, said: “Police had responded to the scene where eyewitnesses claimed that earlier, at around 8.30pm, an unidentified white female, believed to be aged between 45 and 50, wearing a white bikini, had entered the water and they had not noticed her coming out of the water.

“A beach towel, a dress, a bag with personal belongings and a hat, belonging to the lady, remained on the beach. There is nothing in the bag that identifies the female.”

The NSRI and police conducted a search.

“While there remains no sign of the female, no persons have come forward reporting anyone missing that may be related to this case.”

On Sunday NSRI teams conducted an extensive search “but there remains no new leads into this case”.

TimesLIVE

