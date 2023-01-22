Tragedy unfolded at a home in Westbrook, north of Durban, on Saturday evening when a woman drowned while taking a dip in the pool.
According to the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) a call for assistance was received just after 5:30pm.
“Cert volunteers responded and requested emergency services.
“Upon arrival they found an adult woman had got into difficulty while in the pool.
“She was pulled out by a bystander who commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” Cert said.
Despite an intervention by advance life support paramedics the woman did not survive and was declared dead on the scene.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman drowns in residential pool
Senior reporter
Image: Cert
TimesLIVE
