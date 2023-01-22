Eastern Cape automotive industry comes out tops

The province’s top economic contributor again proved its mettle and importance, with three Eastern Cape automotive manufactures recognised as a top employer in SA in the recently announced 2023 international certification of top employers.
Kariega’s Volkswagen Group SA, Isuzu Motors SA in Gqeberha and East London’s Mercedes-Benz SA assembly plants all retained their status as top employers in country.
The top employer title is an internationally recognised certification from the Top Employers Institute, which is awarded in recognition of employers around the world that provide excellent conditions for their employees.
The list of top employers for 2023 was announced last week with a total of 2,052 companies worldwide being certified as top employers, including 128 recipients from SA.
VWSA human resources director Russell Coleman said being recognised for the 12th consecutive year was testament to companies’ ethos in putting people first.
“To be named a top employer is an honour; to receive this stamp of approval for 12 years in a row means we are making continuous progress in providing an enabling work environment,” Coleman said.
On receiving their inaugural certification, Isuzu Motors SA senior vice-president for human capital and corporate affairs, Mongezi Hermans, said they were elated with this internationally recognised accolade.
“We are a people-centric business, with our employees being the heart and soul of our organisation,” Humans said.
“Our business ethos and strategy is centred around our people.
“We genuinely care about the wellbeing and development of our employees and are dedicated to ensuring a safe and happy work environment for all.”
Mercedes-Benz SA retained the title for the fourth consecutive year.
Human resources and corporate affairs executive director Abey Kgotle said their staff were an essential ingredient that contributed to the success of the business.
“Retaining the top employer industry leader status for the fourth consecutive year is testament to our commitment to enriching the world of work through our employee offerings.
“This achievement reaffirms our deliberate efforts of being an employer of choice and to make working at Mercedes-Benz South Africa a great place to work.”
The top employer certification is awarded to companies with an outstanding employee focus, who develop their people strategies to provide the best working environments for employees.
The institute certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey that covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing and diversity and inclusion, and more.
Top Employers Institute chief executive David Plink said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations.
“And we have witnessed this in our top employers certification programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023.
“These employers have consistently shown they care for the development and wellbeing of their people.
“And by doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work.”
