Cable thieves caught in the act

By Herald Reporter - 22 January 2023
A trio of cable thieves were so fixated on the job at hand they failed to notice patrolling police watching them unearth cables on Saturday night.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men, aged 31,33 and 38-years-old, were subsequently arrested on charges under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act — damage to essential infrastructure and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday.

“Three suspects were so engrossed in their criminal activity that they were oblivious of police watching them dig up cables in Deal Party,” Naidu said.

“SAPS Mount Road members were patrolling in old Grahamstown Road when they noticed the suspects busy digging copper cables out of the ground at the railway lines.”

She said digging equipment and about three metres of already dug up copper cables were confiscated.

