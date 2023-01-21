Nelson Mandela Bay boys top of the class
Grey High matrics surprised at bagging first and second spot in province
By Andisa Bonani - 21 January 2023
Two Gqeberha matrics claimed the top two spots in the province after putting in an outstanding performance in the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The announcement came as a complete surprise to Kian Claasen and Daniel Ristow, both of Grey High School, who attended an Eastern Cape top achievers function in East London on Friday...
Nelson Mandela Bay boys top of the class
Grey High matrics surprised at bagging first and second spot in province
Two Gqeberha matrics claimed the top two spots in the province after putting in an outstanding performance in the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The announcement came as a complete surprise to Kian Claasen and Daniel Ristow, both of Grey High School, who attended an Eastern Cape top achievers function in East London on Friday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News