×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay boys top of the class

Grey High matrics surprised at bagging first and second spot in province

By Andisa Bonani - 21 January 2023

Two Gqeberha matrics claimed the top two spots in the province after putting in an outstanding performance in the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations. 

The announcement  came as a complete surprise to Kian Claasen and Daniel Ristow, both of Grey High School, who attended an Eastern Cape top achievers function in East London on Friday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read