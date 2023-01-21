Gelvandale teenager does it for mom killed in hit-and-run
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 January 2023
A Gqeberha matriculant became a mom when she was just a teenager and then lost her mother in a car accident in 2022.
Despite this, Natasha Petersen, from Gelvandale, persevered and picked up her matric certificate on Friday along with many other happy St Thomas High School matriculants who had passed...
