One of the members from the Mangaung region said their issues were “sorted” in their absence.
“When they said our issues are sorted, they were lying. We will stay here until the national top seven address our issues. They know our issues in the Free State. They cannot be quick to do away from.”
Another delegate alleged in the morning they were told to go register and when they arrived they were denied entry.
“We then forced our way and that’s where we found administrators at the hall where they were working. They just took their things and went out without telling us anything.”
The man said they were then told to go try their luck at the venue.
“When we got here at Imvelo Safari Lodge we are not getting accreditation. There was no disruption earlier, we weren’t expecting to be shut out like that. We were denied and they keep telling everyone that we are disgruntled ANC members but we are legitimate members and delegates of the ANC elected by the branches.”
The man said he wanted the conference to continue.
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe was expected to officially open the conference while party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday.
Free State MEC calls for calm after ANC members allegedly clash with police
Presidency reporter
Image: Denvor De Wee.
Details surrounding the arrest of six ANC members in the Free State after they allegedly clashed with police outside the party's ninth provincial elective conference venue remain sketchy.
Earlier, tensions flared outside the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Mangaung after police allegedly fired rubber bullets at disgruntled ANC members who apparently tried to force their way into the venue.
When TimesLIVE arrived at the scene on Friday afternoon, the situation had calmed down.
The conference was due to get under way on Friday but was delayed due to the registration process being disrupted.
The process was temporarily stopped due to security concerns after a group of disgruntled members allegedly stormed the venue where the process was taking place. The registration venue has since been changed for security reasons.
By 6pm on Friday the media had still not been accredited for the event.
Free State MEC for police, roads and transport William Bulwane, who dispersed the crowd on Friday afternoon, said he was still waiting to get a full report from the police on what had transpired.
“I know that four males and two females were arrested here. I was not here but that is a report I am still going to get inside,” he said before entering the conference venue.
Earlier he told the members that the venue was a “no-go area” and only accredited members with tags would be allowed in.
“We must leave this place because you will only go through if you have a tag. There was a problem with the accreditation and this is forcing the NEC member to suspend the process but I hope that it has commenced.
“What I am going to request is that we move towards the accreditation venue because we know that there are problems and we will solve them. We are going to address issues individually not as a mob.”
He told the members that this was their conference and they should register so that processes can get under way.
