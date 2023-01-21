The field ranger who was attacked by an elephant in the Kruger National Park in December is making a “steady recovery”.
The 57-year-old SANParks ranger, with 32 years' experience, was patrolling the Pretoriuskop section of the park when an elephant attacked him. Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy visited the ranger, identified only as Mr Nkuna, in hospital on Saturday.
Her department said: “The severity of his injuries resulted in him being placed on life support in the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Johannesburg, where he’s making a steady recovery. The medical team is pleased with his progress and is excited that he will be starting physiotherapy soon.”
Field ranger injured by elephant in Kruger National Park on the mend
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Chris Fourie
The field ranger who was attacked by an elephant in the Kruger National Park in December is making a “steady recovery”.
The 57-year-old SANParks ranger, with 32 years' experience, was patrolling the Pretoriuskop section of the park when an elephant attacked him. Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy visited the ranger, identified only as Mr Nkuna, in hospital on Saturday.
Her department said: “The severity of his injuries resulted in him being placed on life support in the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Johannesburg, where he’s making a steady recovery. The medical team is pleased with his progress and is excited that he will be starting physiotherapy soon.”
Creecy said she was delighted that the ranger was in “good spirits and feeling hopeful about his recovery prospects”.
“I am here this morning to not only remind him he is part of the conservation family, but to wish him well as he recovers from his injuries”, said Creecy.
“What happened to ranger Mr Nkuna was tragic and I am glad I was able to speak to him. I can say that Mr Nkuna is a remarkably brave man. He has endured multiple surgeries since the accident, but he’s told me he can’t wait to get back in the bush patrolling, doing the job he is very passionate about. Rangers are our heroes and face danger every time they go into the bush to perform their duties.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News