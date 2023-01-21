EZ Kabane principal retires after leading school to 26% improvement in matric pass rate
Muthige will be calling it a day after 22 years at the helm
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 January 2023
After achieving a leap in the matric pass rate from 61% to 87%, EZ Kabane High School principal Shamani Muthige will be calling it a day after 22 years at the helm.
But the journey has not been easy for the school, or the principal, with the premises having had to move many times since its inception in 1994...
