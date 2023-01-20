Thieves dressed as municipal officials steal copper cabling
Security guards held at gunpoint at Struandale electrical substation

By Andisa Bonani - 20 January 2023
Copper cables worth R200,000 were stolen from an electrical substation in Struandale after two security guards were held at gunpoint by three men dressed as municipal officials who arrived in a white bakkie.
The robbers, wearing reflector jackets, were joined by five others...
