News

Terblanche co-accused gears up for guilty plea

Premium
20 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

While the long-awaited trial of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche is set to reach the city’s high court soon, one of his co-accused is gearing up to plead guilty to his alleged role in the murder of the businessman’s estranged wife, Vicky.

Dylan Cullis will be back in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court next week for a date to be set for his case to be transferred to the high court for a plea...

