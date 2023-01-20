The police’s vehicle crime investigation unit in Gqeberha has warned motorists of a new hijacking trend in the city.
Drivers of more expensive vehicles were mostly being targeted in the Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Motherwell areas, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“It is alleged the suspects are not hijacking the vehicles for re-sale, but instead the drivers and occupants in the vehicles are being robbed of their personal possessions such as cash and cellphones,” Naidu said.
“The recent trend is that criminals hijack a vehicle after robbing the complainant and then use that vehicle to hijack another vehicle.
“They will then leave the first vehicle behind before taking the second vehicle, and so on.”
Naidu said usually two to nine hijackers, some armed, worked together.
Before stealing motorists’ cellphones, the suspects forced victims to transfer money from their banking apps on their phones.
“Police are advising people not to sit in their vehicles in the street and chat. Rather take the socialising indoors.
“Always take note of your surroundings and be wary of any group approaching your vehicle or walking close to it.
“Be innovative and protect accessibility of important personal apps on your cellphones,” Naidu said.
Police warn of new hijacking trend in Nelson Mandela Bay
