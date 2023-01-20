North West dead chickens deserve the same attention as Sheba the slain tiger, says NSPCA

“Are some animals more important than others?,” the NSPCA asked, labelling he deaths a tragic week for animal welfare.
“Every major radio, TV station and newspaper covered the story of the female tigress that escaped her enclosure and was eventually shot and killed. While the media sensation around the tigress resulted in national and even international outrage and sympathy from the public, the same cannot be said for the 50 000 chickens that suffered slowly as they suffocated to death in their chicken house on a farm in Lichtenburg,” the group said.
“For many years animal welfarists and activists have raised the debate about how certain animals are generally more valued than others, and the greatest example of this is the comparison between animals that are used for food and animals that are used for companionship.
“In this case the tragic death of 50 000 chickens appears to have been overlooked in the face of the case regarding the tigress. It shouldn’t be this way. Both the tigress and the chickens deserve to be recognised and fought for.”
TimesLIVE understands the chickens, which were kept in a cages area, died when the ventilation systems stopped due to prolonged stages of load-shedding.
“It is extremely sad that the tigress was not only subjected to a life in captivity and in her final days after her escape she was being hunted until she was shot and killed,” the NSPCA said.
“In the same breath, it is a tragedy that not one, not two but 50 000 chickens suffocated and died a painful and slow death. Just because they are hidden from the public and are not valued for any other purpose other than food does not mean their lives are less equal than any other animal.
“Each and every animal has intrinsic value. Any animal that reacts to stimuli certainly has the capacity to feel pain and this fact should not be overlooked. The National Council of SPCAs deeply values and remains dedicated to protecting all animals.”
North West dead chickens deserve the same attention as Sheba the slain tiger, says NSPCA
Image: REUTERS/ HERMAN DU PREEZ/ THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
