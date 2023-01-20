More water projects in pipeline as tighter restrictions loom
Bay could have water security for decades to come if plans, such as for fourth Nooitgedacht phase, come to fruition, says mayor
By Riaan Marais - 20 January 2023
Several water augmentation projects in Nelson Mandela Bay are steadily coming online, and municipal officials have already formed plans for future drought-relief projects, hoping to secure the metro’s water supply for decades to come.
One suggestion is a fourth phase for the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works that could add an additional 70 megalitres of water, effectively making it capable of supplying almost the entire metro on its own...
