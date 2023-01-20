It's hurting us, say people marching for end to load-shedding

Disgruntled citizens marched to the Union Buildings on Friday to lobby the government to end continuous load-shedding and scrap the 18.65% electricity tariff increase granted to Eskom.
Ironically, the start of the march was delayed due to load-shedding, said protest organiser Not In My Name. Secretary-general Themba Masango said several buses bringing protesters from Mamelodi were stuck in traffic as robots were not working because of the power cuts.
“We want load-shedding to be declared a state of emergency and no-one [in government] should be receiving bonuses. Nersa [National Energy Regulator of South Africa] should scrap the almost 19% increase they have given to Eskom.
“SA is already in a regressive economy and with this current load-shedding we are experiencing, the ordinary people will not be able to sustain this for very long. This is the reason we are coming out today,” Masango said.
Residents of informal settlement Jeffsville in Atteridgeville were seeing a decrease in their income but a rise in the cost of living and crime, said Samuel Masilela, founder of the Dipeu Tsa Tshwane organisation.
Residents of informal settlement Jeffsville in Atteridgeville were seeing a decrease in their income but a rise in the cost of living and crime, said Samuel Masilela, founder of the Dipeu Tsa Tshwane organisation.
Masilela said those who sold meat and tripe ended up giving their stock to the poor.
“This is because they cannot store their leftover meat — it will rot due to load-shedding. I had to help them distribute and donate their leftovers, but it means they are out of stock and not making enough income.”
Eight shacks have caught fire in the past three weeks, Masilela said. He said some residents would forget to switch off their stoves during the blackout, which leads to fires when the power returns. Other fires were caused by unattended candles.
“We are requesting donations to help those who have lost their belongings due to the fires.
“We have also experienced an increase in crime when it is dark. All you hear are people screaming in the streets because they are being robbed on their way home from work.”
The marchers met at Church Square in Pretoria and planned to make a stop at the national energy regulator's offices before heading to the Union Buildings.
