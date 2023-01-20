Illegal succulent trader ordered to pay R100,000 to Wilderness Foundation
Bay man pleads guilty to seven charges, wife and worker let off the hook
In what is believed to be one of SA’s biggest succulent smuggling cases to date, a Gqeberha man was handed a hefty fine and a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to seven charges related to the illegal trade in protected succulents.
And while Anton Nel escaped jail time, Etienne Kitching of the Green Scorpions welcomed the sanction imposed on the co-owner of Weltevrede Nursery in Colleen Glen...
Illegal succulent trader ordered to pay R100,000 to Wilderness Foundation
Bay man pleads guilty to seven charges, wife and worker let off the hook
Court reporter
In what is believed to be one of SA’s biggest succulent smuggling cases to date, a Gqeberha man was handed a hefty fine and a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to seven charges related to the illegal trade in protected succulents.
And while Anton Nel escaped jail time, Etienne Kitching of the Green Scorpions welcomed the sanction imposed on the co-owner of Weltevrede Nursery in Colleen Glen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
News
News
News
News