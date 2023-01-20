Gqeberha butchery shuts shop after stock goes off due to cable theft
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 January 2023
A Kwazakhele butchery has been forced to close for now after the owners lost their stock due to cable theft and alleged shoddy repair work by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which resulted in frequent power outages at the business.
Sisonke Nice Meat Butchery closed its doors less than a month after opening due to the theft and alleged municipal bungling...
