Four arrested, stun grenades used in SMME protest over water project
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 January 2023
Tensions were high outside the Stanford Road pump station on Thursday with an SMME standoff that resulted in several arrests and the continued suspension of upgrades at the water facility.
Tyres were burned and walls vandalised in the early hours of the morning before police defused the situation with stun grenades...
Four arrested, stun grenades used in SMME protest over water project
Tensions were high outside the Stanford Road pump station on Thursday with an SMME standoff that resulted in several arrests and the continued suspension of upgrades at the water facility.
Tyres were burned and walls vandalised in the early hours of the morning before police defused the situation with stun grenades...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics