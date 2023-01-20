×

News

Four arrested, stun grenades used in SMME protest over water project

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 January 2023

Tensions were high outside the Stanford Road pump station on Thursday with an SMME standoff that resulted in several arrests and the continued suspension of upgrades at the water facility.

Tyres were burned and walls vandalised in the early hours of the morning before police defused the situation with stun grenades...

