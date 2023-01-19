Footage of Sheba the tiger prowling near farmhouses was taken moments before she was caught then euthanised by trackers early on Wednesday morning.
Sheba had escaped from a smallholding about 3km from where she was spotted on camera.
She was put down about an hour after the video was taken.
The community policing forum's Gresham Mandy said the decision to euthanise Sheba was not taken lightly but had to be made for the safety of the Walkers Fruit Farms community and domestic animals.
This came after William Mokoena, 39, sustained injuries to his legs after Sheba pounced on him.
It is believed the tigress also killed a dog and a pig.
WATCH | Sheba the tiger's final moments
The eight-year-old feline was euthanised for safety reasons
