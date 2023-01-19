Warm welcome for new principal at Herbert Hurd
Former Collegiate High deputy hopes to build on school’s strong legacy
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 January 2023
While the new flock of grade 1s slid into their new desks at Herbert Hurd Primary School to start the 2023 school year, a new principal also took up the reins at the school and hopes to build on a long-standing legacy of good education.
Former Collegiate High School deputy principal Dr Susan Whale was officially appointed from January 1, but much the same as the grade 1 class, Wednesday was her first real school day at the helm of Herbert Hurd...
Warm welcome for new principal at Herbert Hurd
Former Collegiate High deputy hopes to build on school’s strong legacy
While the new flock of grade 1s slid into their new desks at Herbert Hurd Primary School to start the 2023 school year, a new principal also took up the reins at the school and hopes to build on a long-standing legacy of good education.
Former Collegiate High School deputy principal Dr Susan Whale was officially appointed from January 1, but much the same as the grade 1 class, Wednesday was her first real school day at the helm of Herbert Hurd...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics