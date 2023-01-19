×

News

Warm welcome for new principal at Herbert Hurd

Former Collegiate High deputy hopes to build on school’s strong legacy

By Riaan Marais - 19 January 2023

While the new flock of grade 1s slid into their new desks at Herbert Hurd Primary School to start the 2023 school year, a new principal also took up the reins at the school and hopes to build on a long-standing legacy of good education.

Former Collegiate High School deputy principal Dr Susan Whale was officially appointed from January 1, but much the same as the grade 1 class, Wednesday was her first real school day at the helm of Herbert Hurd...

