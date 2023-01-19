SA records 80.1% matric pass in 2022, up from 76.4% in 2021

The matric class of 2022 achieved a 80.1% pass rate, up from 76.4% the year before.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results at an event in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The number of bachelor passes has increased — an improvement of 8.9%

She said the National Senior Certificate pass rate has been consistently going up since 2009 when it stood at 60% in 2009.

Motshekga said 922,034 pupils registered for the National Senior Certificate examination.

“We printed 10.4 million question papers. We produced 9.8 million scripts which were delivered to 6,900 centres. We engaged 73,000 invigilators and engaged 52,000 markers,” Motshekga said.

The 775,630 learners were retained right to grade 12 in 2022 from among the 1.2m which started grade 1.

She also said 387,000 learners from no-fee schools passed, which she said was a 9% improvement from the year before.

TimesLIVE