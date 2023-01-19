Passionate Gqeberha arts lover gave his all up to the very end
Popular theatre critic Bob Eveleigh dies at 86
Premium
By Devon Koen - 19 January 2023
Bob Eveleigh, a man who helped shape the minds of young aspiring actors — and who had a wealth of knowledge in all things arts and theatre — has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday.
And while touching tributes poured in on social media platforms following the news of his passing, those close to him have been shattered by the news...
Passionate Gqeberha arts lover gave his all up to the very end
Popular theatre critic Bob Eveleigh dies at 86
Bob Eveleigh, a man who helped shape the minds of young aspiring actors — and who had a wealth of knowledge in all things arts and theatre — has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday.
And while touching tributes poured in on social media platforms following the news of his passing, those close to him have been shattered by the news...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics