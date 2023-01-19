×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Passionate Gqeberha arts lover gave his all up to the very end

Popular theatre critic Bob Eveleigh dies at 86

Premium
By Devon Koen - 19 January 2023

Bob Eveleigh, a man who helped shape the minds of young aspiring actors — and who had a wealth of knowledge in all things arts and theatre — has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

And while touching tributes poured in on social media platforms following the news of his passing,  those close to him have been shattered by the news...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read