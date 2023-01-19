×

News

New Brighton school broadens horizons beyond just sport

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 January 2023

Not everyone wants to grow up to be a sports star as there are plenty of other careers that include being musicians, scholars or even political leaders.

That was the message by Charles Duna Primary pupils to teachers who feel the school could do better with its extra-curricular programme...

