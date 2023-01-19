New Brighton school broadens horizons beyond just sport
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 January 2023
Not everyone wants to grow up to be a sports star as there are plenty of other careers that include being musicians, scholars or even political leaders.
That was the message by Charles Duna Primary pupils to teachers who feel the school could do better with its extra-curricular programme...
New Brighton school broadens horizons beyond just sport
Not everyone wants to grow up to be a sports star as there are plenty of other careers that include being musicians, scholars or even political leaders.
That was the message by Charles Duna Primary pupils to teachers who feel the school could do better with its extra-curricular programme...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics