Nelson Mandela Bay schools battling parent apathy
Late scramble to secure places, overcrowding and vandalism among challenges on first day
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies, Riaan Marais and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 January 2023
There were joyous moments, tears, and some logistical difficulties as the first day of the 2023 school year kicked off in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, a few schools battled overcrowding, while some pupils returned to vandalised buildings. ..
