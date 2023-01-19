×

KZN north coast Eskom office disconnected for not paying R500k electricity bill

19 January 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Eskom owes the City of uMhlathuze close to half a million rand. File photo.
Image: MARK WESSELS

The Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was disconnected for non-payment of its “high” electricity bill on Thursday.

The power utility owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500,000.

The city said it was conducting electricity disconnections on entities owing the municipality large sums and with “high electricity debt”.

“The city is disconnecting Mhlathuze Water in Richards Bay and will disconnect Eskom at Empangeni, and the departments of education, transport and social welfare,” municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said before the operation on Thursday.

Eskom didn't immediately respond.

