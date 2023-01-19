Former Kariega principal admired for his passion
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 January 2023
Uitenhage High School started the 2023 school year on a sad note with the death of former principal Timothy Heynes.
“He was a true legend and a natural leader,” his son, Ross, said...
Former Kariega principal admired for his passion
Uitenhage High School started the 2023 school year on a sad note with the death of former principal Timothy Heynes.
“He was a true legend and a natural leader,” his son, Ross, said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics