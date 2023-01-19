×

News

Centre for children addicted to substances welcomes new intake

By Andisa Bonani - 19 January 2023

A new intake of 26 teenage girls was admitted to the Earnest Malgas Treatment Centre in New Brighton on Wednesday for substance abuse, with social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta hoping it would  be a quick road to recovery.

Centre manager Hendrick Jacobs warned that previously many of the teenagers with drug problems came from Gqeberha or East London but this was changing to children from small towns and villages...

