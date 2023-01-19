Centre for children addicted to substances welcomes new intake
By Andisa Bonani - 19 January 2023
A new intake of 26 teenage girls was admitted to the Earnest Malgas Treatment Centre in New Brighton on Wednesday for substance abuse, with social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta hoping it would be a quick road to recovery.
Centre manager Hendrick Jacobs warned that previously many of the teenagers with drug problems came from Gqeberha or East London but this was changing to children from small towns and villages...
Centre for children addicted to substances welcomes new intake
A new intake of 26 teenage girls was admitted to the Earnest Malgas Treatment Centre in New Brighton on Wednesday for substance abuse, with social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta hoping it would be a quick road to recovery.
Centre manager Hendrick Jacobs warned that previously many of the teenagers with drug problems came from Gqeberha or East London but this was changing to children from small towns and villages...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics