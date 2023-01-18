×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young Bloemendal woman to run homework club for pupils in lower grades

By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 January 2023

A 19-year-old woman from Bloemendal is throwing parents and pupils a lifeline by offering to host a homework club at her family home in Aspeling Street.

Terry Coltman attended Westering High School and after she received her matric results in January last year, she did not have her mind set on a specific career...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read