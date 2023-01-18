A foul smell emanating from a house in Daniel Street in Korsten resulted in the police confiscating perlemoen worth about R688,000.
The police had been contacted by neighbours who suspected there could be a decomposing body in the house.
Gelvandale members responded to the complaint at about 2pm on Tuesday.
No-one had been at the house at the time and police had to force their way in by breaking down the door, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“Dry and wet perlemoen, as well as processing equipment which included burners, buckets and deep freezers were found.
“A total 471 dried perlemoen and 4,396 wet perlemoen were confiscated. The total estimated value is R688,000,” she said.
The confiscated perlemoen was taken for storage by the department of forestry, fisheries & environmental Affairs. The processing equipment was also seized.
The Kariega stock theft unit will be conducting an investigation.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer Bennie van Jaarsveld on 079-896-9521, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata thanked the community for alerting the police.
“We are warning landlords that their properties could be forfeited to the state if their tenants are caught using their premises to conduct illegal criminal activities.
“Owners need to profile their tenants before leasing out their properties and make regular visits to their properties.
“Their properties can be seized under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” Ncata said.
Stench leads police to perlemoen haul
Image: SUPPLIED
