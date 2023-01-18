The Johannesburg-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team has added a Pollsmoor correctional services official to the R103m Absa fraud case.
A suspicious R250,000 transaction to the warder was flagged by the Hawks, said spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.
“The latest arrest brings the number of people charged in this case to 15 .”
The now deceased Xolela Masebeni was allegedly instrumental in siphoning funds from the bank in 2021. Masebeni was arrested with his wife Athembile Mpani and her mother.
Masebeni was shot and killed in February 2022 outside his home at Ezibeleni in the Eastern Cape.
The prison official, who was arrested on Monday, is expected in court on Wednesday for a bail application.
The main case is scheduled for trial from March 22.
Prison warder allegedly linked to R103m Absa theft case: Hawks
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
