×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay records 26 fires in one weekend

By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 January 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay fire and emergency services department recorded 26 fires at the weekend — twice as many as the 13 bush, dwelling and building fires during the first weekend of the New Year.

Fire and emergency services members responded to 17 bush, seven dwelling and two building fires across the metro between January 14 and 15...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read