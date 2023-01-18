Nelson Mandela Bay records 26 fires in one weekend
By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 January 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay fire and emergency services department recorded 26 fires at the weekend — twice as many as the 13 bush, dwelling and building fires during the first weekend of the New Year.
Fire and emergency services members responded to 17 bush, seven dwelling and two building fires across the metro between January 14 and 15...
Nelson Mandela Bay records 26 fires in one weekend
The Nelson Mandela Bay fire and emergency services department recorded 26 fires at the weekend — twice as many as the 13 bush, dwelling and building fires during the first weekend of the New Year.
Fire and emergency services members responded to 17 bush, seven dwelling and two building fires across the metro between January 14 and 15...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics