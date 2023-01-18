Nelson Mandela Bay IPTS racketeering trial off to rocky start
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023
The racketeering and corruption trial involving former municipal officials, business people and a lawyer was put on hold on Tuesday after the Gqeberha high court was told that one of the accused was unfit to travel to the city to stand trial.
While two medical certificates were handed in stating businesswoman Andrea Wessels was unable to travel from Gauteng, the judge and lawyers representing her co-accused would have none of it, claiming it was severely prejudicial to them...
