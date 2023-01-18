×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Neat hair sorted for Gqeberha pupils’ return to school

Welcome initiatives lighten the burden on needy northern areas parents

By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 January 2023

With a snip and plait, a Bethelsdorp teenager and Helenvale resident are helping pupils get ready for school to assist parents who do not have money for the hairdresser.

Thanks to the two initiatives, the burden on northern areas parents of forking out about R100 for their children’s hair to be short and neat on the first day of school was lifted...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read