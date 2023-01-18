“I can tell you, the Patriotic Alliance has two MMC positions in Johannesburg and two in Ekurhuleni. We will deploy our people there,” McKenzie said.
Multiparty coalitions taking form (again) in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni
Coalition discussions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni have apparently been concluded between the DA, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), FF Plus, ACDP and IFP.
This comes after the collapse of the multiparty coalitions last year, which saw a series of motions of no confidence and mayoral musical chairs playing out in the Gauteng metros.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie said on Wednesday a briefing would be held on Friday to announce the coalition structure and mayoral committee seats allocation among parties.
The PA ditched the DA-led coalition and voted for a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, which saw her removed in September. She challenged the decision in court and returned as mayor.
TimesLIVE reported the decision to jump ship came after the DA refused calls from coalition partners to give the speaker position to the IFP in Johannesburg.
However, it appears the parties have buried the hatchet and are getting together to govern Gauteng metros again.
“I can tell you, the Patriotic Alliance has two MMC positions in Johannesburg and two in Ekurhuleni. We will deploy our people there,” McKenzie said.
He expressed disappointment at the “poor strategy” employed by the ANC regarding their plans to take back Johannesburg.
“We are back in the City of Johannesburg. The ANC's approach to power is the worst I've ever seen, no-one spoke to us throughout December regarding the city. PA deputy president [Kenny Kunene] was trying to make contact with them.”
The PA's approach to coalitions was not based on emotions. “We don't negotiate based on who we like or don't like. We base it on which positions will give our people jobs and opportunities,” McKenzie said.
The PA planned to remain in the coalition this time until the next local government elections, he said. “But if we get disrespected again, we shall leave.”
Multiparty spokesperson Corné Mulder of the FF Plus confirmed discussions were under way but said it would be premature for him to go into detail at this stage.
McKenzie announced the party teams were drafting contracts to ensure they all signed before the briefing on Friday.
