News

Mother and uncle get life sentences for 'ritual murder', rape of toddler in Midrand hotel

18 January 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
David Bombando, the father of the child who was murdered by her mother and uncle.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday jailed siblings for life for murdering two-year-old Athalia Bombando, who was raped, then killed, in a hotel room in Waterfall, Midrand.

The toddler, the daughter of Esther Mwenda Brown and niece of Mike Mwenda Brown, is believed to have been ritually murdered by the pair, who received three life sentences.

Hotel staff found her lifeless body shortly before midnight on April 10 2021. The siblings, who lived in Bryanston, checked into the hotel that morning. A one-year-old child who was in the room with them was rescued. 

Athalia's father, David Bombando, welcomed judge Mohamed Ismail's sentence.

"We were able to get some answers. At least we know what happened in that room and I am happy with the judge's decision," he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

 

