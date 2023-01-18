×

News

Mayor’s big swing for golf tournament ends in the rough

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 18 January 2023

A move by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal to get approval for an R8m budget amendment to host an international golf event in the city was shot down by many parties in council on Tuesday.

Councillors came out swinging after it emerged that the sports, recreation, arts and culture committee had been bypassed on his budget amendment proposal...

