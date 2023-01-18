Jeffreys Bay murder accused to stand trial in October
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023
The trial of Jeffreys Bay murder accused Donovan Wolf will start in October.
He is accused of the murder of fellow Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay, resident Clyde Stuurman, who he allegedly chased down and shot after seeing him walking in an open field behind his home on February 10 2021...
