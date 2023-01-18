IEB matrics shine after overcoming series of challenges

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2022 proved their mettle, facing difficult conditions leading up to the matric exams, but came out tops with a near-perfect pass rate of 98.42%.
With the results released on Wednesday, theIEB commended the pupils, parents and teachers for their hard work and dedication.
IEB chief executive Anne Oberholzer said the 2022 class had the most difficult circumstances to overcome leading up to their final exams.
“While the class of 2022 has seen how previous grade 12 classes of 2020 and 2021 managed to adapt to a new reality, this was the class that missed out the most in the grade 10 and grade 11 years, which are fundamentally important to success in their grade 12 performance.
“It is fair to say that the 2022 cohort of learners were hit hardest by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic when it broke out in 2020 in their grade 10 year, and their performance has been outstanding,” Oberholzer said.
A total of 12,580 full-time and 945 part-time candidates wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam, and 98.42% passed, all of whom qualified for tertiary education at one of three levels.
Almost 90% qualified for degree studies, 7.52% qualified for national diploma studies and 1.57% qualified for higher certificate studies.
A breakdown of each province’s individual pass rate was not available as the IEB releases only the overarching national figures.
Oberholzer said there had been extensive research on the effect Covid-19 had on the education of children and the mitigating strategies that had to be implemented, like online classes, distance education, catch-up programmes and weekend schools.
“The social and emotional effect of the pandemic on learners cannot be overlooked — the effect of lockdown, the absence of normal social interaction with friends and engagement in the social activities of teenagers should not be underestimated.
“The dedication of the teaching community to implement various strategies to support their classes during this black swan event is exemplary.
“The IEB congratulates the candidates, their teachers and parents for a job extraordinarily well done,” Oberholzer said.
The IEB also released a list of top candidates that made the list of outstanding achievement, for pupils in the top 5% in six or more subjects, and the list of commendable achievement, for pupils in the top 5% in five subjects.
For both lists, they needed a rating level of seven for life orientation.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, Theodore Herzl School’s Lise-Mari Lahoud made it to the outstanding achievement list, making her among the top achievers in the country.
Joining her on this list for the Eastern Cape was Catherine Williamson from Kingswood College in Makhanda.
Tamryn Louw, of Woodridge College, made the commendable achievement list with seven distinctions.
In a statement, Woodridge College congratulated Louw on her performance, particularly for her marks in visual art, where she placed in the top 1% nationally.
“We are beyond pleased with the results of the class of 2022,” headmaster Derek Bradley said.
“It bears testimony to our strategic plan and the conscious effort to deliver a relevant curriculum aimed at producing innovative problem solvers.”
Among their top eight pupils they amassed an impressive 41 distinctions.
Lise-Mari Coetzee and Emily de Kock, from Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda, and Megan Wachter and Inga Wait, from Merrifield Preparatory School and College in Beacon Bay, also made the list of commendable achievers.
IEB matrics shine after overcoming series of challenges
Image: SUPPLIED
