Greenbushes murder case postponed again
State says it may consider granting bail to man accused of killing neighbour after fight about dog
By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 January 2023
The man charged with murdering his neighbour, who died in hospital two days after allegedly being stabbed over an argument about his dog in Greenbushes on Friday, appeared twice in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.
Looking dishevelled in a discoloured T-shirt, with a jacket worn loosely around his waist, Brendon Rossouw, 30, appeared calm as he took to the dock on Tuesday...
