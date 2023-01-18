Four implicated in Good Friday shootout to stand trial in February
Premium
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023
Four men implicated in a brazen shooting outside a Perridgevale bus terminus which left three people dead, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where they face a slew of charges, including the attempted murder of three police officers.
Standing shoulder to shoulder in the dock, Neavan du Preez, Jody Cloete, Austin Augustus and Justin van Rensburg did not plead to the charges...
Four implicated in Good Friday shootout to stand trial in February
Four men implicated in a brazen shooting outside a Perridgevale bus terminus which left three people dead, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where they face a slew of charges, including the attempted murder of three police officers.
Standing shoulder to shoulder in the dock, Neavan du Preez, Jody Cloete, Austin Augustus and Justin van Rensburg did not plead to the charges...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics