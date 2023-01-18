×

News

Four implicated in Good Friday shootout to stand trial in February

Premium
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023

Four men implicated in a brazen shooting outside a Perridgevale bus terminus which left three people dead, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where they face a slew of charges, including the attempted murder of three police officers.

Standing shoulder to shoulder in the dock, Neavan du Preez, Jody Cloete, Austin Augustus and Justin van Rensburg did not plead to the charges...

