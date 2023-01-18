×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape ANC opposed to Eskom tariff hike

By Herald Reporter - 18 January 2023

The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it is appalled by the National Energy Regulator of SA’s decision to grant Eskom a 18.65% hike from April and intends opposing the increase.

The decision came at a provincial working committee on Monday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read