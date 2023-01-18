×

Couple accused of murdering toddler have third child

By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023

As Robin and Kristen Clarke appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, where they are charged with the murder of Kristen’s young daughter, it emerged that the husband and wife recently had their third child. 

It will now be six weeks of waiting before their next court appearance...

