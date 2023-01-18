Couple accused of murdering toddler have third child
Premium
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023
As Robin and Kristen Clarke appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, where they are charged with the murder of Kristen’s young daughter, it emerged that the husband and wife recently had their third child.
It will now be six weeks of waiting before their next court appearance...
