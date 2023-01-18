Could your child learn here?
Horrific conditions await many pupils when schools reopen on Wednesday
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Mandilakhe Kwababana - 18 January 2023
Another year of despair awaits thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils as they return to school on Wednesday.
Filthy toilets, smashed windows, no water and derelict buildings are among the raft of problems that continue to blight education in the metro’s poorer schools...
