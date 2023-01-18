Arts critic mourned by Gqeberha community
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2023
Tributes are pouring in on social media after the sudden death of theatre stalwart and much-loved arts critic Bob Eveleigh, who died early on Wednesday morning.
Eveleigh’s niece, Nici Lovemore, said he had died at the age of 86 after a short illness...
