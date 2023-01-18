AA questions accuracy of road crash statistics
By Staff Writer - 18 January 2023
The AA is encouraged by the decrease in the number of road fatalities during the recent festive period, but says road safety requires urgent intervention.
On Tuesday transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced t during the festive period from December 1 2022 to January 11 2023, 1,451 people died on the roads. That figure is a 14% reduction on the 1,685 deaths over the same period in 2021/2022...
