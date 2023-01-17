×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young dad slain after quarrel over dog

Greenbushes man dies in hospital after being stabbed in the head allegedly by neighbour

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 17 January 2023

A quick trip to a tuck shop during load-shedding on Friday ended in the murder of a Greenbushes man, fatally stabbed after an argument about his dog allegedly stoned earlier in the day.

Four days have passed since five-year-old Connor saw his father, Riaan Marais, 32, falling to the ground after a violent confrontation with a long-time neighbour...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read