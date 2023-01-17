DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday announcing steps the party is taking against Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff hike and the ongoing load-shedding crisis.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Steenhuisen on DA's next steps in tackling electricity crisis
DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday announcing steps the party is taking against Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff hike and the ongoing load-shedding crisis.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics