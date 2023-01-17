×

News

Police investigating after suspected drowning at Pollok Beach

By Tshepiso Mametela - 17 January 2023

Gqeberha police are investigating a suspected drowning at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers had responded to reports about a swimmer experiencing difficulty in the water at about 5.15pm...

